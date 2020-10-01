Apple’s New Map, Expansion #9
Ireland & the United Kingdom
2020
On October 1, 2020, Apple’s new map expanded to Ireland and the United Kingdom:
This is the ninth time that Apple has expanded its new map since its public launch in September 2018. And it’s also the first time that Apple has expanded its new map outside of the United States:
APPLE’S PROGRESS
With this latest expansion, Apple’s new map now covers 6.4% of Earth’s land area...
...and 5.2% of the global population:
In terms of land area, this latest expansion is Apple’s sixth largest...
...but it’s Apple’s second largest in terms of population...
...and population density:
Expansion #9 arrives 175 days after Expansion #8’s release—which is the longest period of time thus far between Apple’s expansions:
On average, Apple has been expanding its new map every 83 days.
BEFORE & AFTER
🇬🇧 ENGLAND
🇬🇧 SCOTLAND
🇬🇧 WALES
🇬🇧 ISLE OF MAN
🇮🇪 IRELAND
🇬🇧 NORTHERN IRELAND
🇬🇧 GUERNSEY & JERSEY
MISCELLANEOUS
On October 1, 2020, Apple also added Look Around for London, Dublin, and Edinburgh.
APPLE’S NEXT EXPANSION
Expansion #10
On June 22, Apple announced at WWDC 2020 that it would expand its new map to the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Canada “later this year”.
Now that Apple has expanded to Ireland and the United Kingdom, Canada is likely next.
Given past patterns, Apple is likely to start publicly testing Expansion #10 sometime between now and the end of November.
